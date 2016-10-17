Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Breakfast presenter uses wrong catchphrase on Catherine Tate
Catherine Tate exclaimed that she was not '"even bovvered" on Breakfast TV after presenter Charlie Stayt got her catchphrase wrong in an interview.
-
17 Oct 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-37676193/breakfast-presenter-uses-wrong-catchphrase-on-catherine-tateRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window