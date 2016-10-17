Work begins on £200m polar ship

Media player
Work begins on £200m Attenborough polar ship
The construction of the UK's £200m polar research ship, the RRS Sir David Attenborough, has formally begun at the Cammell Laird shipyard in Birkenhead.
The selection of the ship's name was was made famous by an online vote, where the public chose the name Boaty McBoatface. The ship though, is to be been named the RRS Sir David Attenborough, and the famous naturalist has taken part in a special ceremony to mark its construction.
Our science reporter Victoria Gill has been at the shipyard.
