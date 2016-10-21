Aberfan survivor 'climbed out of roof'

Media player
Aberfan school survivor recalls the day of disaster
Survivors of the Aberfan mine tragedy have been taking part in memorial services to mark the 50th anniversary of the disaster which killed 116 children and 28 adults.
Janett Bickley was just eight years old in 1966 when coal waste engulfed her school while she was in class.
21 Oct 2016
