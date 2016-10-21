Media player
GP talks about how a patient stalked her for seven years
GP Ellie Aston has spoken to BBC Radio 5 live about how she was stalked by one of her patients, Raymond Knight, for seven years.
At his trial, the judge stated that he was frustrated that he couldn't make the five-year sentence longer but was restricted by the current legislation.
A campaign to extend maximum sentences for stalkers gets a step closer to becoming law next week, as a bill to increase penalties gets its second hearing in parliament.
21 Oct 2016
