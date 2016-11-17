Video

A four-year-old's quick thinking saved her mother's life. Northumbria Police have released a 999 call made by Suzie McCash. Suzie's mum, Rowena, had had an allergic reaction and stopped breathing.

Rowena was taken to Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital, where she stayed overnight, before being released the following day. Suzie has now been given a bravery award by Northumbria police.

(Image: Suzie McCash, credit: Northumbria Police)