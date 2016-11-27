'I'd love to go home - but the war won't end soon'
Meet the Syrians making Bradford their home

It’s been a year since 15-year-old Ivan Aboosh and his family came to the UK under a government scheme for Syrian refugees. But out of 20,000 promised places, only 2,000 have been taken up so far.

