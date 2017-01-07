'I think you have the wrong guest'
BBC Breakfast mix-up: 'I think you have the wrong guest'

BBC Breakfast presenter Jon Kay accidentally introduced the wrong guest during the programme - mistaking academic Dr Todd Landman for former soldier and Mount Everest climber Leslie Binns.

