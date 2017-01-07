Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
BBC Breakfast mix-up: 'I think you have the wrong guest'
BBC Breakfast presenter Jon Kay accidentally introduced the wrong guest during the programme - mistaking academic Dr Todd Landman for former soldier and Mount Everest climber Leslie Binns.
-
07 Jan 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window