Pining for the fallen eight million?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Pining for the fallen eight million Christmas trees?

They bring joy, but are binned as soon as the needles start to fall.

Poet Brian Bilston laments the fallen eight million Christmas trees the UK buys and discards every year.

Video Journalist: Dan Curtis

  • 14 Jan 2017
Go to next video: Sex, Trump and Daily Mail...meet the poet 'Banksy'