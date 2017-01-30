Scout sexually abused me for 'sperm sample'

Video

A former footballer has spoken out about how he was sexually abused as a child by a scout who claimed he needed his sperm to establish whether he had a "footballer's gene".

Tony Brien told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme he was abused by Ted Langford while playing for Dunlop Terriers in the 1980s.

Langford later admitted sex offences between 1976 and 1989, and died in 2012.

Tony Brien claimed - when Langford moved to Aston Villa - he had "two or three" conversations with the club's former assistant manager Dave Richardson and another senior figure, but was put off from going public with the allegations.

Mr Richardson strongly denies any role in deterring Mr Brien from going public, and said he did everything possible to protect young players.

The scout was sacked by Aston Villa in 1988, after Mr Richardson says he learnt of the allegations by a member of staff at the club.

The Victoria Derbyshire programme is broadcast on weekdays between 09:00 and 11:00 on BBC Two and the BBC News channel.