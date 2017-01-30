Lost dementia man 'abandoned' by family
Video

Roger Curry: Mystery of abandoned man with dementia solved

An American man with dementia who was found on the street without any ID had been intentionally left in England by his family, a BBC investigation has found.

The identity of Roger Curry baffled police and social services for months.

BBC Panorama traced his family to a suburb of Los Angeles, and discovered that his son and daughter-in-law had flown him to England before abandoning him.

Darragh MacIntyre reports.

