17th century shopping list found under floorboards
A letter listing mundane items dated October 1633 has been discovered during renovations of Knole House, a stately Tudor home in Kent.

Jan Cutajar, the man responsible for the renovations, tells BBC World Service about the rare find.

(Photo: Robert Draper's letter. Credit: National Trust Knole House)

  • 04 Feb 2017