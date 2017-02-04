Media player
Ancient shopping list found as stately home renovated
A letter listing mundane items dated October 1633 has been discovered during renovations of Knole House, a stately Tudor home in Kent.
Jan Cutajar, the man responsible for the renovations, tells BBC World Service about the rare find.
(Photo: Robert Draper's letter. Credit: National Trust Knole House)
04 Feb 2017
