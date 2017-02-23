Wilshaw: 'Largesse' in the schools system
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Wilshaw: 'largesse' in the schools system

A cross-party campaign group has criticised the government's proposed changes to the funding of schools in England.

The changes are meant to make the system fairer; the Department for education says under the new system half of England's schools will get a cash boost.

Former Schools Chief Inspector, Sir Michael Wilshaw, told Today headteachers have to make savings.

  • 23 Feb 2017
Go to next video: School funding winners and losers