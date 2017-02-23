Media player
Wilshaw: 'largesse' in the schools system
A cross-party campaign group has criticised the government's proposed changes to the funding of schools in England.
The changes are meant to make the system fairer; the Department for education says under the new system half of England's schools will get a cash boost.
Former Schools Chief Inspector, Sir Michael Wilshaw, told Today headteachers have to make savings.
23 Feb 2017
