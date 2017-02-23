Storm Doris batters BBC reporter
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Storm Doris batters BBC reporter in Blackpool

As gusts of wind up to 94mph hit the UK, BBC reporter Alison Freeman has felt the force of Storm Doris.

She was lashed by wind and rain as she reported on the weather conditions from Blackpool seafront.

  • 23 Feb 2017
Go to next video: What is a weather bomb?