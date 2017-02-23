Media player
Storm Doris batters BBC reporter in Blackpool
As gusts of wind up to 94mph hit the UK, BBC reporter Alison Freeman has felt the force of Storm Doris.
She was lashed by wind and rain as she reported on the weather conditions from Blackpool seafront.
23 Feb 2017
