A desperate mother has described her year-long journey to get help for her severely autistic teenager, who was being kept in a residential psychiatric unit.

Isabelle Garnett called Adrian Chiles a year ago while listening to his programme, 5 live Daily. She was at the end of her tether because she felt that her son, Matthew, was not in the facility which could provide the most suitable treatment.

That started a battle to get him moved to the right place – and he’s now in a supported living centre with specialist care provided by autism experts.