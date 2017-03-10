Media player
Barbara Buttrick: The woman who boxed to the top
Barbara Buttrick started boxing in the late 1940s and went on to win a world title.
Now she's being celebrated in her home city of Hull.
If you want to find out about how to get into boxing, read the Get Inspired guide.
10 Mar 2017
