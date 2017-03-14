Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Leeds school girls 'too poor' to buy sanitary protection
Some Yorkshire school girls are missing lessons because they can't afford sanitary protection, a charity has said.
Freedom4Girls was contacted by a school in Leeds after it became concerned about teenage girls' attendance.
The group provides sanitary products to women in Kenya - but is now doing the same in West Yorkshire.
Two teenage girls spoke to BBC Radio Leeds about how they tried to cope without tampons, sanitary towels or pain relief.
-
14 Mar 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window