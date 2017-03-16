Teen bullying victim: 'I couldn't speak out'
School Report: Grace's story of bullying in animation

Grace, 16, was bullied for nine years and says it "ruled my life".

Her account comes as new research suggests 70% of teenagers experience negative feelings.

According to School Report research, one third of 11 to 16-year-olds lack the confidence to speak to a teacher if they are being bullied.

The full report was featured ono the BBC News at Six and produced as part of BBC News School Report.

