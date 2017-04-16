Media player
The racing driver who became a ballet dancer
Sophie is one of the first transgender students to sit a prestigious Royal Academy of Dance exam.
She was a racing driver for nearly a decade before leaving motorsport behind and following her childhood dream of becoming a ballet dancer.
After three years of lessons, she's about to find out if she passed the test.
Filmed and produced by Andrew Silke for BBC 5 Live
If you'd like to find out about how to get into dancing, read the Get Inspired guide.
16 Apr 2017
