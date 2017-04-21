'We didn't talk enough about our mother'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Princes open up about Diana for mental health campaign

Prince William and Prince Harry say they didn't talk about their mother enough, following her death.

The princes and the Duchess of Cambridge spoke candidly about the death of Princess Diana, as part of the Heads Together #oktosay campaign.

  • 21 Apr 2017
Go to next video: Harry says sharing experience 'only right'