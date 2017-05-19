'Assange won't leave embassy any time soon'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Tatchell: 'Assange won't leave embassy any time soon'

Human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell has said that he believes Julian Assange will remain at the Ecuadorian embassy despite Sweden revoking an arrest warrant.

The Wikileaks founder took refuge in the building in central London in 2012, fearing extradition to Sweden over a rape investigation.

  • 19 May 2017
Go to next video: What has Assange cost the UK?