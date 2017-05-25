Silence held to remember Manchester victims

Media player
A minute's silence has been held to remember the victims of the Manchester attack
A national minute's silence has been held to remember the victims of the Manchester attack.
Twenty-two people were killed and 64 injured after suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a homemade device at Manchester Arena on Monday.
25 May 2017
