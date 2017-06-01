Killer's sons warn of hidden abuse

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Spalding shooting: Sons warn of non-physical domestic abuse
The sons of Lance Hart, who shot dead his wife and daughter, have described the "lifetime struggle" they endured at the hands of their father.
Lance Hart, 57, killed his wife Claire, 50, and daughter Charlotte, 19, outside a swimming pool in Spalding last July.
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on weekdays between 09:00 and 11:00 BST on BBC Two and the BBC News Channel.
-
01 Jun 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window