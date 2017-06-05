Man climbs balcony in Barking police raid
Man scales balcony to escape police in East Ham raid

Footage has emerged of a man climbing on the balcony above a shop. He is then dragged back in through the window by police. Twelve people have been arrested in Barking after raids.

