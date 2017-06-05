'Majority of threat not directed from overseas'
Met police: 'Majority of threat not directed from overseas'

Head of the metropolitan police has said the government does need to look at police powers and resources to counter terrorism.

Ms Dick told the Today programme we do need to "look hard" at our strategy but maintains arming police "is not the answer".

"The majority of the threat we are facing does not appear to be directed from overseas," she added.

