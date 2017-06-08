Why pugs' tongues shouldn't actually stick out

The labrador has been the most popular dog in the UK for almost three decades (27 years), but according to the Kennel Club by the end of next year its place could well be taken by a breed of flat-faced dog - the French Bulldog.

But that's not the only dog rising in popularity. Pugs are carried around by celebrities and their faces are printed on t-shirts and mugs. But veterinary experts say that the craze for these 'designer' dogs is helping to create dogs with painful and restrictive deformities.

The Today programme explains how you spot a pug that might be suffering...