'I couldn't continue for nine months'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Abortion in Northern Ireland: 'I couldn't continue for nine months'

Sarah's baby would have had a fatal condition, so she went to England from N. Ireland to have an abortion.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 13 Jun 2017