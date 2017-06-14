Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
London Fire: 'It's incredible we survived'
Residents and neighbours of Grenfell Tower in West London describe what happened as they tried to escape, or saw others desperately seeking help.
-
14 Jun 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window