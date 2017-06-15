'I've never seen a fire like this in my career'
London fire: Firefighters 'desperate' to rescue people despite danger

London Fire Brigade Commissioner Dany Cotton says her team "saw and heard things on a scale they'd never seen before" at the Grenfell Tower blaze.

Around 200 firefighters worked to tackle the fire.

  • 15 Jun 2017
