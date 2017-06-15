Inside a London fire donation centre
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

London fire: Inside a donation centre

Charity worker Harris Iqbal shows us some of the many donations received for people affected by the Grenfell Tower fire in London.

He said they were currently at capacity at Westway Sports Centre and couldn't take any more aid.

  • 15 Jun 2017
Go to next video: 'Food, toys and clothes' for fire victims