London fire family: 'We're not going to give up hope'
Brothers Nabil and Hisam Choukair say they won't give up hope of finding six family members, who have been missing since the Grenfell Tower fire.
They also speak of their anger at the authorities for what they believe to be an inadequate response to the tragedy.
18 Jun 2017
