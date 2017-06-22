Brexit plans focus of Queen's speech
The Queen outlines government plans on Brexit in speech

The Queen sets out government plans for Brexit legislation, including a Great Repeal Bill, in the Queen's Speech.

Normally, there is a Queen's Speech every year, but this parliamentary session has been extended to two years.

  • 22 Jun 2017
