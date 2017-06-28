'Check your moral compass over Grenfell'

Media player
Grenfell Tower: 'Check your moral compass'
Simone Willis, an off-duty nurse who attended the Grenfell Tower fire, speaks directly to Tory London Assembly member for West Central, which covers the affected area, Tony Devonish.
She tells him on the Victoria Derbyshire programme: "Check your moral compass", receiving a round of applause from others who were affected by the fire.
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on weekdays between 09:00 and 11:00 on BBC Two and the BBC News channel.
28 Jun 2017
