Grenfell council tries to ban press

Video
Grenfell Tower fire: Council tries to ban press and public from meeting
Kensington and Chelsea Council's cabinet has adjourned its first meeting since the Grenfell Tower tragedy after just twenty minutes. The cabinet had hoped to hold the meeting behind closed doors - but was forced by a court order to admit the press and public. It adjourned the meeting soon after.
30 Jun 2017
