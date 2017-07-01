Grenfell survivor's 'rent deducted'

Video

A woman whose home was destroyed in the fire is still having rent deducted by the council, according to Grenfell campaigner, Yvette Williams.

In response, Kensington and Chelsea Conservative councillor Catherine Faulks told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that it was not a "tiny thing" and each family had been allocated a social worker for support.

She went on to say the media had not sufficiently covered the council's achievements.