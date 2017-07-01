Grenfell survivor's 'rent deducted'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Grenfell fire: Survivor's 'rent deducted'
A woman whose home was destroyed in the fire is still having rent deducted by the council, according to Grenfell campaigner, Yvette Williams.
In response, Kensington and Chelsea Conservative councillor Catherine Faulks told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that it was not a "tiny thing" and each family had been allocated a social worker for support.
She went on to say the media had not sufficiently covered the council's achievements.
-
01 Jul 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window