'Urgent review' into Grenfell equipment
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has called for an "urgent review" into the London Fire Brigade's response to the Grenfell Tower fire.

It comes after BBC Newsnight revealed a high ladder used to tackle tower block fires did not arrive at the scene for more than 30 minutes.

  • 08 Jul 2017