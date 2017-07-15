'Terrorists will feel full force of law'
Allowing the public to challenge potentially lenient sentences for people who commit terror offences will make sure those who "wilfully and culpably turn a blind eye to terrorist activity" feel the full force of the law, according to the justice minister Dominic Raab.

People will be able to challenge a wider range of sentences given for terror offences from 8 August, using the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.

