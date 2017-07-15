Media player
'Terrorists will feel full force of law'
Allowing the public to challenge potentially lenient sentences for people who commit terror offences will make sure those who "wilfully and culpably turn a blind eye to terrorist activity" feel the full force of the law, according to the justice minister Dominic Raab.
People will be able to challenge a wider range of sentences given for terror offences from 8 August, using the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.
15 Jul 2017
