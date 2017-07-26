Media player
Earl Spencer: 'I was lied to' over funeral procession
Princess Diana's brother Earl Spencer says he was lied to about Prince William and Prince Harry wanting to walk behind their mother's coffin.
He told the Today programme it was a "bizarre and cruel thing" for the princes to do and the funeral procession was "the most horrifying half an hour of my life".
26 Jul 2017
