G4S boss responds to staff abuse allegations
The managing director of G4S has responded to allegations that his staff abused people in an immigration removal centre at Gatwick Airport.
G4S has suspended nine members of staff, following a BBC Panorama undercover investigation.
Speaking to BBC Radio 5 live's Emma Barnett, Jerry Petherick, managing director for G4S' custodial and detention services in the UK, said he will look at the current investigation to prevent future incidents.
01 Sep 2017
