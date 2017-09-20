Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Cuckooing' victim: Drug dealers took over my home
Drug dealers are moving into the homes of vulnerable people, including the disabled and addicts, to sell drugs outside major cities, according to police.
'Sarah' told BBC Radio 5 live she was targeted by a group of dealers from London who moved into her home in Ipswich.
-
20 Sep 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window