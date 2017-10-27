The Berlin Boundary Is Sealed

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Peter Woods reports as the boundary between East and West Berlin is sealed with a wall.
First broadcast: 16 August 1961
Peter Woods reports from Berlin on witnessing the boundary between East and West being sealed with a concrete wall. He describes the ominous events that have taken place throughout the day, including the closure of an underground station and the movement of some East Berliners across the border.
By the end of the night, it is likely that all access between the two sides of Berlin will be closed.
-
27 Oct 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-41777830/peter-woods-reports-as-the-boundary-between-east-and-west-berlin-is-sealed-with-a-wallRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window