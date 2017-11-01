How face of 1704 'witch' was reconstructed

Media player
How face of Scottish 'witch' from 1704 was reconstructed
Lilias Adie was persecuted for witchcraft more than 300 years ago, and now her face has been reconstructed by forensic scientists.
Her remains were exhumed in the 19th Century and her skull ended up in the Museum of the University of St Andrews. It was photographed before it went missing during the 20th Century.
01 Nov 2017
