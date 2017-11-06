Media player
Krampus prepares for Christmas event on Whitby's streets
The "evil Santa" of Germanic folklore is coming to the streets of Whitby next month.
In folkore, Krampus is half demon, half goat and his job is to punish naughty children at Christmas.
In parts of Europe, he traditionally visits houses at the start of December with St Nicholas. But where St Nick dispenses gifts, Krampus brings coal and bunches of birch twigs.
He will be out on the streets of Whitby on 2 December. Dare you join him?
06 Nov 2017
