Old Vic: We are 'wholeheartedly' sorry

Kate Varah, executive director of the Old Vic, has apologised "wholeheartedly" to the people who have alleged inappropriate behaviour by Kevin Spacey.

She said "much has changed over the past few years" at the London theatre, where Mr Spacey was artistic director between 2004 and 2013.

The Old Vic is now investigating 20 individual allegations - 16 of which come from staff members - while Mr Spacey has not commented.