Nazanin: The politics explained

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Explaining the politics
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been held in Iran since April 2016 after being accused of spying - charges she denies.
BBC News' Caroline Hawley explains the complicated political backdrop behind one mother's arrest.
On 14 January 2019 this video was amended.
-
16 Nov 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window