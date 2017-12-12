'Levi Bellfield raped me hundreds of times'

Video

The former partner of serial killer Levi Bellfield has said he raped her "hundreds" of times.

Jo Collings - who has waived her right to anonymity - told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme "we were his property".

Bellfield is currently serving a life sentence for the murders of Milly Dowler, Marsha McDonnell and Amelie Delagrange, and the attempted murder of another woman.

