Sex cases review 'will highlight police cuts'
Ex Met detective: Sex cases review will highlight police cuts

Former Met Police Det Insp Hamish Brown says the force "fell short" in the two collapsed sex cases of Liam Allan and Isaac Itiary.

However, he says with 10,000 officers cut from the organisation, "there has to be some give somewhere".

  • 20 Dec 2017