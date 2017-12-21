Five things you may not know about homelessness
Being homeless: Five things you may not know

Hugo Sugg, a former rough sleeper tells us what he thinks the public should know about homelessness. We also spoke to Carla Ecola of The Outside Project and Matthew Downie from Crisis.

