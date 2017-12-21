Media player
Richard Ratcliffe: ‘Days to weeks’ before Nazanin is freed
British-Iranian mum Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has been held in Iran for 18 months, has been told she is eligible for early release, her husband has told BBC 5 live.
Speaking to Emma Barnett, Richard Ratcliffe said “it might be days to weeks” before his wife is released.
21 Dec 2017
