Pen pals defy age gap to become friends
Five months since they started exchanging letters, schoolchildren from Kidderminster have visited a nearby care home to meet their new pen pals.

Franche Primary School teamed up with two local care homes to launch an inter-generational pen pal scheme.

  • 30 Dec 2017
