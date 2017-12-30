Media player
Pen pals defy age gap to become friends
Five months since they started exchanging letters, schoolchildren from Kidderminster have visited a nearby care home to meet their new pen pals.
Franche Primary School teamed up with two local care homes to launch an inter-generational pen pal scheme.
30 Dec 2017
