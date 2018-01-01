Media player
Large meteor spotted in skies across UK
People across the UK reported seeing a large greenish light streak across the sky on Sunday evening.
The source is likely to be a meteor – space matter disintegrating as it enters the Earth's atmosphere.
01 Jan 2018
